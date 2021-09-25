The 10th annual One Step at a Time 5K Run/Walk was held Saturday at Camp Lakota in Defiance. The event, held in memory of Scott Hammersmith, remembers those lost to suicide, but also gives hope to survivors and those struggling with depression. The walk is held each year to raise awareness about suicide prevention. Proceeds from the event are used for suicide prevention programs at schools in Defiance County.

