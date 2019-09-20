On Sept. 28, the One Step at a Time 5K Run/Walk will celebrate its eighth annual race at Defiance College. One Step at a Time, in memory of Scott Hammersmith, remembers those lost to suicide, but also gives hope to the survivors and those struggling with depression.
Beginning in 2011, the race started with an ambitious goal to raise awareness about suicide prevention. Now, at over 400 participants in the last few years, the race has continued to do just that, but also has become a space for loved ones, family, and friends to gather in order to speak for those no longer here and for those unable to do so.
This year’s featured speaker will be BJ Horner, an Ohio certified prevention specialist at Maumee Valley Guidance Center. She will share her personal story about suicide and why she does what she does.
Race founder Sherri Hammersmith stresses the importance of having a real conversation with your loved ones to act upon things that may seem “off.” Hammersmith lost her son, Scott, to suicide in 2006.
“Be bold, speak up, be the voice for those struggling. Their life is so important,” urged Hammersmith.
Online registration ends at 7 p.m. Sept. 27. Walk-in registration on the day of the race begins at 9 a.m. Preregistration is $25 for runners and $20 for walkers. On the day of the race, both walkers and runners can be registered for $25. Participants ages 18 and under are free.
Presenting sponsors are Sims Metal Management, Clemens Mobile Welding, General Motors, Defiance Area Foundation and Meijer.
Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. at the George M. Smart Athletic Center on the Defiance College campus. The race begins at 9 a.m., and awards will be presented at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.