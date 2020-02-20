The One Step at a Time 5K Run/Walk fundraiser has recently awarded funding for suicide awareness and prevention to several local organizations.
One Step at a Time, which was founded by Sherri Hammersmith after the death of her 16-year-old son, Scott, has raised awareness of teen depression and suicide, as well as money to help prevent it.
In November of 2019, the One Step at a Time planning committee, in conjunction with United Way of Defiance County, its fiscal sponsor, released a special grant application to address social-emotional development, suicide education and/or suicide prevention for youth in Defiance County.
The committee approved a total disbursement of $8,047.39.
“It’s bittersweet — the fact that there is such a need for suicide awareness and prevention — it’s something I wish I would have been more educated about, that Scott would have been more educated about,” said Hammersmith. “So, that’s why we do what we do – to prevent another parent and family from experiencing a loss and letting out youth know that they are not alone. After all, there are still days that all I can do is take one step at a time.”
The following organizations are the recipients of this year’s funding:
Northwest State Community College
Northwest State Community College (NSCC) requested $3,500 to provide youth-focused Mental Health First Aid Training and education sessions on cyberbullying to all individuals in Defiance County.
“NSCC will partner with Maumee Valley Guidance Center and the Defiance Dream Center to administer two training courses, each with a capacity of 30 participants, in spring 2020,” said Ashley Pere, grants coordinator at NSCC. “The training will cover mental illness and suicide prevention, and will benefit any person interacting with youth, including parents, coaches, childcare providers, and youth group leaders. The cyberbullying courses will be led by Tami Norris, a training coordinator from NSCC who has experience delivering courses on this topic to Toledo Public School teachers through her work with the National GenCyber Teacher Camp grant program.
Defiance County General Health District
The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) has been awarded $1,153.39 to update and improve the Defiance County East and West Community Walking Trail located at 1300 E. Second St.
“The One Step at a Time funds would be utilized to purchase 20 new metal walking trail signs, two dog waste stations, eight dog waste bag refills, one box of trash can liners, and traffic marking paint to update current crosswalks and directional arrow on the trail,” explained Rachelle Kuhn, health promotion coordinator at DCGHD. The walking trail sign messaging will include mental wellness messaging that includes positive affirmations and methods to reduce stress, depression and anxiety.
Independence
Education Center
The Independence Education Center (IEC) requested funding for a year-long membership on education.com, a website that offers social and emotional lesson plans, hands-on activities and printable worksheets.
Said Reagan Keller, social worker at the IEC: “It is our belief here as a school that the more we can educate our students on social and emotional well-being, the more skills and tools they have to prevent thoughts or attempts at suicide.” Membership for the school, which includes all students and up to 30 teachers, is $1,899.
Ayersville Local School District
The Ayersville Local School District has been awarded $1,495 opening the door to more suicide prevention training and awareness within the district. The district will purchase “Suicide: The Ripple Effect,” a feature-length documentary film focusing on the devastating effects of suicide and the positive ripple effects of advocacy, inspiration, and hope.
“This (DVD) would be on our wish list of tools that we would not be able to afford otherwise,” pointed out Augusta Niese, high school guidance counselor. In addition to the DVD, the district will offer and host, in collaboration with Maumee Valley Guidance Center, Teen Mental Health First Aid training to its high school students.
