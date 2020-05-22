Todd Helberg/C-N Photo
A northwest Ohio company was busy at work replacing the roof of St. Paul Lutheran Church on Napoleon's Glenwood Avenue Thursday morning. Here, crews from Freedom Roofing Windows and Siding, LLC, Woodville, use ropes to secure themselves as they undertake their tasks on the steep roof. Crews were working on both sides Thursday.
