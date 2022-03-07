LIBERTY CENTER — One man was seriously injured on Saturday in a two vehicle accident near here.

At approximately 2:08 p.m. Saturday, Anthony Destazio, 73, Swanton, was eastbound on County Road S in Liberty Township on a 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide when it struck a 2014 Ford Edge driven by Jeffrey Orzechowski, 65, Fairfield, who was northbound on County Road 10. Henry County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call and after assessing the situation dispatched an air ambulance.

Destazio was taken by the air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital, Toledo, for suspected serious injuries.

Reportedly, Orzechowski had stopped at the posted stop sign and proceeded to move into the intersection when the driver’s side of the vehicle was struck by Destazio’s motorcycle. Orzechowski was cited with failure to yield in the intersection.

Both vehicles were disabled and had to be towed from the scene.

