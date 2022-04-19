BLAKESLEE — An Edon man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash just east of here Tuesday morning.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post which handled the crash, Waco Day II, 45, was driving a 2005 Kia eastbound on Ohio 34 near County Road 6 when he drove off the left side of the road, striking a tree and mailbox around 8:28 a.m. Tuesday.
He was taken from the scene by air ambulance to a hospital with "non life-threatening" injuries.
Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Further details were unavailable Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.