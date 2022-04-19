BLAKESLEE — An Edon man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash just east of here Tuesday morning.

According to the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post which handled the crash, Waco Day II, 45, was driving a 2005 Kia eastbound on Ohio 34 near County Road 6 when he drove off the left side of the road, striking a tree and mailbox around 8:28 a.m. Tuesday.

He was taken from the scene by air ambulance to a hospital with "non life-threatening" injuries.

Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Further details were unavailable Tuesday.

