FLORIDA — One person was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash near here Saturday afternoon.
Tory Johnson, 28, Napoleon, was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital, Toledo, following the crash at about 5:19 p.m. on Henry County Road L, about three miles east of Florida.
According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office which handled the crash, Johnson was driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado eastbound on County Road L when the vehicle left the roadway on the south side and continued in a ditch and struck the mailbox and culvert at a residence at 14-277 Road L.
The vehicle went airborne upon hitting the culvert and rolled onto the driver side and spun around. The vehicle came to rest in a water-filled ditch.
When responders from Florida Fire and Rescue and Holgate Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene, they found Johnson pinned in the vehicle, the crash report indicated. He had to be cut free from the truck.
Henry County sheriff's deputies were assisted by Holgate-Pleasant Township Fire and EMS as well as Florida-Flatrock Township Fire Department.
