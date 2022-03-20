CECIL — A Defiance man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on U.S. 24 near here, not long after he was reported to be driving the wrong-way on the four-lane road.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol's Van Wert post, Everett Dickerson, 61, suffered "life-threatening" injuries after a head-on crash with a semi driven by Harkaranpreet Deol, 30, Caledon, Ont., Canada, at about 3:27 a.m. Sunday near Paulding County Road 133, just west of Defiance.
Dickerson was transported to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital while Deol was not injured.
A press release issued by the Patrol noted that Dickerson was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup eastbound in U.S. 24's westbound lanes when he struck the westbound semi head-on. The release stated that troopers were alerted of a wrong-way driver at 3:22 a.m., just minutes before the crash.
According to the Patrol, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
The Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Cecil-Crane Township Fire Department, Paulding Fire and EMS, Defiance EMS, Gideon's Towing and the Ohio Department of Transportation's Paulding County garage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.