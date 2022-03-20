CECIL — A Defiance man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on U.S. 24 near here, not long after he was reported to be driving the wrong-way on the four-lane road.

According to the Ohio Highway Patrol's Van Wert post, Everett Dickerson, 61, suffered "life-threatening" injuries after a head-on crash with a semi driven by Harkaranpreet Deol, 30, Caledon, Ont., Canada, at about 3:27 a.m. Sunday near Paulding County Road 133, just west of Defiance.

Dickerson was transported to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital while Deol was not injured.

A press release issued by the Patrol noted that Dickerson was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup eastbound in U.S. 24's westbound lanes when he struck the westbound semi head-on. The release stated that troopers were alerted of a wrong-way driver at 3:22 a.m., just minutes before the crash.

According to the Patrol, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Cecil-Crane Township Fire Department, Paulding Fire and EMS, Defiance EMS, Gideon's Towing and the Ohio Department of Transportation's Paulding County garage.

