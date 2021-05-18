MALINTA — A one-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon about three miles southeast of here seriously injured the driver.

Malinta-Monroe Township Fire and EMS was called around 3:30 p.m. to an area that appeared to be on private property — about one half mile north of Ohio 281 on the edge of a wheat field — where a pickup struck a tree. The area is located between roads 6 and 7.

An air ambulance transported the driver from the scene to Mercy Health-St.Vincent Medical Center, Toledo.

Further details were unavailable Tuesday.

The crash investigation is being handled by the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

