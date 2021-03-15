A Holgate man was seriously injured early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Ohio 281 near the Defiance-Henry County line.
Henry Guardado, 27, was taken by air ambulance to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center,Toledo, following the crash around 3:15 a.m. Sunday on Ohio 281, just east of the Henry-Defiance county line.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office which handled the crash, Guardado was driving a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix eastbound on Ohio 281 when he failed to negotiate a curve, striking a ditch bank on the south side of the roadway. The vehicle entered a field and rolled multiple times, coming to rest on its top.
Guardado was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
His vehicle was heavily damaged.
The Henry County South Joint Ambulance District, Holgate Fire Department and Florida-Flatrock Township Fire Department were called to the scene.
