FLORIDA — A two-vehicle crash just south of here Monday afternoon injured three juveniles, one seriously.
The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Ohio 281 and Henry County Road 18, one mile east of the Henry-Defiance county line.
A juvenile passenger in one vehicle was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital, according to Henry County Sheriff’s Office which is handling the crash investigation.
Deputy Ryan Daman told The Crescent-News that the driver of the vehicle, a Honda four-door, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries as was another juvenile in the other vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee.
Holgate EMS in Henry County and South Richland EMS in Defiance County transported those two persons. Florida-Flatrock Township Fire Department also was on the scene.
Two adults in the Jeep were not injured.
According to Daman, the Honda was southbound on Road 18 and approaching Ohio 281 at a high rate of speed when it apparently attempted to stop for the stop sign but ran through the intersection and was struck in the passenger side by an eastbound Jeep Cherokee.
Both vehicles then were forced into an unharvested cornfield at the southeast corner of the intersection a considerable distance from each other, taking out an Ohio 281 road sign and stop sign.
The car came to rest about 100 feet into the field facing northwest with heavy passenger-side damage. The Jeep came to rest in the field facing west with heavy front-end damage.
Authorities closed Ohio 281 at the intersection while first responders handled the scene. The air ambulance landed in a grassy area on the property of Zachrich Trucking, Inc.
Further details were unavailable early Monday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.