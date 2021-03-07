One man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash just south of Defiance Sunday afternoon.
The driver was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to Defiance Regional Medical Center following the crash on Wilhelm Road, north of Watson Road, around 3:30 p.m. He was then transported to a larger hospital via air ambulance.
The vehicle — a "street rod" with an open top — left the roadway and struck a utility pole, which broke in half. Part of the pole was intertwined with the vehicle.
The crash investigation is being handled by the Highway Patrol's Defiance post. In addition to the Defiance Fire Department, the Defiance County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.
Further details were unavailable Sunday.
