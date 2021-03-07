crash photo

The driver of this vehicle was seriously injured after striking a utility pole Sunday afternoon on Wilhelm Road, just south of Defiance. The man initially was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to Defiance Regional Hospital before being transferred via air ambulance to a larger hospital. Further details were unavailable Sunday.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

One man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash just south of Defiance Sunday afternoon.

The driver was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to Defiance Regional Medical Center following the crash on Wilhelm Road, north of Watson Road, around 3:30 p.m. He was then transported to a larger hospital via air ambulance.

The vehicle — a "street rod" with an open top — left the roadway and struck a utility pole, which broke in half. Part of the pole was intertwined with the vehicle.

The crash investigation is being handled by the Highway Patrol's Defiance post. In addition to the Defiance Fire Department, the Defiance County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

Further details were unavailable Sunday.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments