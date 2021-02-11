One woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash around 3 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 24 at Paulding County Road 143, just west of the Defiance County line.
According to a Highway Patrol trooper at the scene, the driver of a Jeep sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to a regional hospital via air ambulance. The air ambulance landed on U.S. 24 to take her way.
A tractor trailer rig collided with the vehicle, but further details were unclear Thursday afternoon. The trooper said both vehicles were westbound on U.S. 24 when the collision occurred.
The Jeep was tossed off the right side of the road and overturned in a ditch, sustaining heavy damage. The semi stopped in the outside westbound lane of U.S. 24.
Evidence of a crash was visible on U.S. 24 at the County Road 143 intersection.
Paulding Fire and EMS responded to the scene, along with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the Highway Patrol, which is handling the crash investigation and report.
