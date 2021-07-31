FARMER — A pickup-motorcycle crash two miles east of here Friday afternoon injured one man.
The man was taken from the scene at Ohio 249 and Openlander Road by an air ambulance with serious injuries following the crash at about 5:30 p.m.
According to Highway Patrol Sgt. Matthew Gardner, the motorcyclist — eastbound on Ohio 249 — ran into the back of an eastbound pickup truck which was attempting to turn north onto Openlander Road.
The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike which came to rest on its side on Ohio 249.
Highway Patrol troopers were assisted at the scene by Farmer Township EMS, Sherwood EMS and the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.
Further details were unavailable early Friday evening.
