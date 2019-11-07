Every last vote may count — literally — in a Defiance County township trustee race that today is tied.
And a second winner Tuesday in a local school board contest involving two write-in candidates has been announced.
Concerning the aforementioned trustee race, Stephen Baldwin and incumbent Edward Zachrich are tied with 273 votes for a Highland Township trustee’s position.
Potentially, that tie will be broken by a single, outstanding provisional ballot that will be considered and counted by the four-member Defiance County elections board at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Defiance County East, 1300 E. Second St.
A provisional ballot is cast by a voter when there is uncertainty about his or her address.
The possibility also exists that the provisional ballot will not have a candidate choice marked for the trustee race. Either way, the race figures to be headed for an automatic recount because the difference between the two candidates will be less than one half of 1% of the total votes cast in that race (546).
The recount will take place in a matter of days following the board certification on Nov. 19.
If the candidates remain tied after that meeting and recount, the race would be tied by a coin flip or something akin to that — as it was done for two township races in Defiance County a number of years ago.
Also in Defiance, the board of elections has announced that write-in Ben Guisinger is the second winner of a seat on the Central Local Board of Education
Guisinger and another write-in candidate, Owen Brigner, ran were seeking one of two open seats on the board. Guisinger, who joins board incumbent president Scott Schindler as the other winner, tallied 425 votes while Brigner received 98.
Thirty-one other votes were cast for write-ins in the Central Local race as well, but these were for a variety of invalid names, according to Defiance County Board of Elections Deputy Director Kim Smith. Write-ins must register their names with board of elections officials by a certain date before the election, just as other candidates.
Smith said election officials were finished tabulating most of Tuesday’s results around 9:30 p.m. — two hours after the polls closed. But it took them another four hours to hand count all of the write-in votes, as 649 were cast Tuesday in two school board races.
The other was for the Ayersville Local Board of Education where write-in Daniel Frederick was one of three candidates for three seats. Frederick tallied 70 votes while 25 other invalid write-in selections were made.
A third race in Defiance County fell within striking distance of a recount.
As it stands, Sam Speiser has 128 votes, while Chris Kimpel has 123 for a Farmer Township trustee position.
That difference isn’t enough to prompt an automatic recount, but three outstanding votes remain to be counted — two absentees and a provisional. But the likelihood that the outcome will change is small.
All results from Tuesday’s election remain unofficial until the board certification meeting on Nov. 19.
