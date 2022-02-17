STRYKER — One person was killed in a crash just north of here late Thursday afternoon.
The crash occurred at Williams County roads 22.75 and H, about three miles northeast of Stryker, and took the life of Torey Moser, 32, Camden, Mich., a small village in Hillsdale County, just north of the Ohio border.
According to Lt. Rustun Schack, commander of the Highway Patrol's Defiance post which handled the crash investigation and report, Moser was driving a 2011 Jeep Patriot compact SUV west on Road H when he failed to stop for a stop sign at the T-intersection at Road 22.75, just west of the Fulton County line. The vehicle then stuck a tree and rolled over, Schack explained.
He told The Crescent-News that authorities were alerted about the crash at 5:10 p.m. Thursday.
Moser was reportedly wearing a safety belt while drugs and/or alcohol were not suspected as factors in the crash, according to Schack.
A dog that was riding in the vehicle was killed in the crash as well, he indicated.
At least two first responder units — Archbold EMS and Williams County EMS — were called to the crash scene where Moser had been declared deceased. The Williams County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene, according to Schack.
While wintry weather came through the area late Thursday afternoon, Schack said this was not a factor as a cause of the crash.
