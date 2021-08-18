SHERWOOD — A three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at a busy intersection here injured one person, but not seriously.
The crash occurred around 10 a.m. at U.S. 127 and Ohio Route 18 on Sherwood's north end.
A small SUV westbound on Ohio 18 pulled into the path of a tractor trailer that was northbound on U.S. 127, causing the collision, according to Sgt. Patrick Tusko of the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post.
The SUV then traveled northbound, coming to rest east of U.S. 127 next to a large anchored sign just northeast of the Village Food Emporium/Sunoco gas station at the intersection.
The female driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries and was taken by Sherwood EMS to Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel.
Her vehicle was heavily damaged.
A pickup truck that was southbound on U.S. 127 also was struck in the collision, coming to rest in a shoulder area west of U.S. 127 facing Apache Dairy Bar next to the tractor trailer, which jackknifed.
The semi came to rest partially on U.S. 127 with the cab also facing west.
The drivers of the pickup and semi were not injured.
Both of their vehicles sustained significant damage.
Tusko said the SUV's driver would be cited.
Highway Patrol troopers were assisted at the scene by the Defiance County Sheriff's Office whose deputies also controlled and directed traffic north of the U.S. 127/Ohio 18 intersection.
Further details were unavailable Wednesday morning.
