henry county crash photo

This transportation bus was heavily damaged Wednesday afternoon after colliding with a semi at U.S. 6 and Henry County Road P, three miles east of Napoleon. The driver was taken by Damascus Township Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

NAPOLEON — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash east of here Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. at U.S. 6 and Henry County Road P, about three miles east of Napoleon, when a small transportation bus collided with a tractor trailer rig.

A Highway Patrol trooper at the scene indicated that the bus driver pulled from a stop sign at U.S. 6 into the semi’s path. The semi appeared to have been southbound on U.S. 6.

The bus driver was taken by Damascus Township Fire and Rescue (McClure) to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, which is handling the crash report. No official word on the driver’s injuries or condition was available Wednesday afternoon.

An air ambulance initially had been placed on standby, but was then called off, scanner radio traffic from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office indicated.

The bus came to rest at the southeast corner of U.S. 6 and County Road P, sustaining heavy front-end damage, while the semi drove off the right side of U.S. 6.

The big rig came to rest in a shoulder/ditch area at the southwest corner of the intersection. The soft ground there was heavily damaged by the tractor trailer as it traveled off the road, just missing a road sign.

The tractor trailer also were damaged, but the driver was not injured.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the aforementioned Highway Patrol trooper as well as Malinta-Monroe Township Fire Department.

Further details on the crash were unavailable Wednesday afternoon.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments