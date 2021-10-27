McCLURE — A single vehicle crash near here early Wednesday morning resulted in one individual in critical condition.
Sheriff Michael Boden-bender reported that at approximately 4:33 a.m., Wednesday, on County Road 2 near County Road N in Damascus Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Ashlee Bargo, 32, Toledo, left the roadway on the east side and struck a small ditch.
The vehicle then returned to the roadway and continued to travel north. As the vehicle crossed County Road N, it traveled off the roadway a second time and struck several trees before coming to rest.
Damage to the vehicle was severe and Bargo reportedly sustained critical injuries.
Bargo had to be extracted by mechanical means before she was transported by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo.
Assisting at the scene were McClure-Damascus Township Fire and Rescue and Life Flight.
The Henry County Sheriff’s office continues to investigate this crash.
