While Ohio Senate Bill 52 (SB 52) will give local residents and governments a little more say in where solar fields and wind farms can locate (see related story, Page A1), a state board also provides an opportunity for input.
And if what happened to one proposed wind project in Seneca County — located east of here in the Tiffin area — is any indication, the five-member Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) does take into account local opposition.
The board must approve the application for a particular solar field or wind farm before it can proceed in Ohio. This body has received some pushback on projects, and recently turned one down.
Amidst heavy opposition to a proposed wind project in Seneca and Sandusky counties, for example, the OPSB said no this month to an application made by APEX Clean Energy for Republic Wind Farm. As the name implies, the farm was proposed around the town of Republic in Seneca County.
According to the Fremont News-Messenger newspaper, Seneca County commissioners, township trustees, residents and a group called Seneca Anti-Wind Union were opposed to the project. This opposition helped sway the siting board, according to Jennifer French, who chairs the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, the newspaper reported.
The OPSB is composed of seven voting members and four non-voting members who belong to the Ohio General Assembly (two state representatives and two state senators).
Under SB 52, two ad-hoc voting members will be added to the board to consider specific projects in their areas. They will be a county commissioner and township trustee in the footprint area of the project, according to Riedel.
A Seneca County native, he has some familiarity with the people and issues where Republic Wind Farm was proposed. He believes what happened there demonstrates why SB 52 was needed.
“That’s a perfect example of why our bill is so important here,” said Riedel who co-sponsored the House legislation (HB 118) which was later merged with SB 52. “I can’t tell you how many people have called my office from that part of Ohio imploring me to help them. I think a lot of folks knew I grew up there, and that is part of it, but they also knew I was heavily involved in this effort. ... I have a lot of friends that still live over there and I communicate with them often.”
According to Riedel, Republic Wind Farm isn’t the only one proposed in that area. Honey Creek Wind Farm in Seneca and Crawford counties also is on the drawing board by APEX Clean Energy.
In regard to SB 52, he said residents in those areas “are just thrilled” about the bill’s passage.”
“I received many correspondence and emails from that part of Ohio thanking me and the co-sponsors (Rob McColley, Dick Stein and Bill Reineke) for working so hard to get this bill passed.”
According to Riedel, “the same people that didn’t want Republic Wind Farm are saying, ‘we don’t want Honey Creek either.’ If I had to gauge and take a poll, a minimum of 75% do not want this development to occur there. The county commissioners do not want it.”
Wind and solar farms do provide tax revenues for local governments and school districts through tax credits made available by government subsidies. But even one Seneca County school district board (Seneca East) has expressed opposition, Riedel indicated.
The Republic Wind Farm was proposed within its boundaries.
