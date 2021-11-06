HICKSVILLE — An early morning accident near here on Thursday involving two vehicles sent one man to the hospital in serious condition.
Tyler Bongiorno, 21, 4357 Carpenter Road, Defiance, sustained serious injuries when his 2011 Ford Fusion collided with 49 year-old, Hicksville resident Clinton Zeedyk’s 2007 GMC Envoy.
At approximately 6:30 a.m., Bongiorno was traveling westbound on Buckskin Road when Zeekdyk’s Envoy was traveling southbound on Breininger Road and failed to yield at the stop sign.
The front of Bongiorno’s vehicle sustained heavy damage when it made impact with the driver’s side of Zeedyk’s vehicle and caused disabling damage.
Arriving on scene, the Ohio State Patrol reported that Bongiorno was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be extracted. Hicksville EMS responded and transported him to Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville for suspected serious injuries.
Reportedly Zeedyk had no injuries from the impact and was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
