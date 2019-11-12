While completing his degree in diesel engineering at St. Louis University, James Jones signed up for an art class figuring that it would be an “easy class.”
Several weeks in, Jones was surprised to learn that he was failing the class. “I remember my professor telling me that “not everything someone makes is art,” he said.
When Jones noticed the scrap being thrown away in an engineering class, “something clicked in my head... I thought I can weld, maybe I can do something for my art class with the scraps.” Forty-five years and several thousands of pieces later, Jones’ attempt to salvage his art class grade has become his passion.
Jones described his early work as being “more primitive,” but over time as he has perfected his craft and the detail and complexity of his pieces has become much more refined. To date, Jones said his most complicated piece is a 7 foot-1 inch, 1,600-pound fairy with a wing span of six feet. Jones said the most difficult part of the piece was “pounding out the facial features” from a flat piece of steel.
While Jones does many commissioned pieces, he said most of his creations are the result of an idea getting stuck in his head. Jones said when he gets an idea for a piece, he can “see it in 3-D and turn it in my mind to see it from any angle.
“I don’t measure anything, I can just sense” the proper scale, he said.
Jones, a retired 30-year career Army veteran, said that while he wasn’t able to work on things during his two tours in Iraq, he “created pieces in my mind,” and when he was back stateside he would pick up where he left off.
Jones said that his favorite piece so far is the first dragon he ever made. Jones explained that while he has made several dragons and duplicates of other subjects as well, “each one will always be slightly different because I never have the same material.”
Jones uses a variety of material including nuts, bolts, washers, chain, car parts, lawn mowers parts, chain saws, and scrap metal in creating his pieces.
Some of the more complex pieces can take up to four years to complete. Jones said that when someone commissions a large piece, “I asked for half of the fee upfront and I always tell them, when it’s done you can pay the other half, and if I can’t complete it I will return the retainer. So far I haven’t found anything I can’t make yet.”
Some of his pieces, such as the end table that is a recreation of a character from the Predator vs. Alien movie, are functional as well as artistic.
Jones recently moved to Defiance and displayed some of his work during the arts and crafts show at the Northtowne Mall. He also currently has a piece on loan at the Columbus Museum of Art.
Jones’ idea to use his engineering class to help him with his failing art class, proved not only to be successful in helping him pass his class; it was also the beginning of a whole new career.
As for the engineering degree that started the whole thing, Jones said with a grin, “You know, I never did work one day in that field.”
