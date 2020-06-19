NAPOLEON — One man died and two others were injured Friday afternoon following a house fire here.
The fire occurred around 2 p.m. at 906 Lumbard St., located just west of Napoleon's downtown and several blocks north of the Maumee River.
According to Napoleon Police Chief Dave Mack, an adult male died in the fire, while two other adults were taken by air ambulance to a regional hospital or hospitals. His name had not been released as of 6 p.m. Friday.
"It's extremely tragic," said Mack. "Right now my thoughts and prayers are with the family. There were multiple victims. I know there's a lot of people hurting right now."
The state fire marshal's office was on the scene Friday to look for a cause, which is "pretty much standard protocol anytime there's serious injury involving a fire or death," said Mack. Witnesses reported a loud boom sound when the fire started, he indicated, but he did not have further details about the cause.
However, Mack did say there is "no suspected foul play."
The charred two-story home was still standing at about 2:30 p.m. after the fire had been brought under control by firefighters from several Henry County departments. But the home was severely damaged and gutted inside.
A detached garage at the back of the home did not appear to have been damaged.
However, two neighboring homes south and north of 906 Lumbard St. sustained damage from heat and flames. Mack said the home south of the destroyed residence sustained the more serious damage.
A crowd of onlookers was held back with police tape through the yards of homes across the street from 906 Lumbard St. as first responders worked Friday afternoon. Police also blocked access to Lumbard Street from the south and north where fire and rescue equipment was deployed.
Firefighters from Napoleon, Malinta-Monroe Township, Ridgeville Township and Liberty-Washington Township were on the scene in the earlier stages of the fire. Florida-Flatrock Township firefighters arrived sometime after 3 p.m. while Holgate and the Henry County South Joint Ambulance District were involved as well.
