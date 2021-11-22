One man was found dead Saturday night in Defiance following an incident involving a train.
At approximately 11:56 p.m., the Defiance police and fire departments were dispatched to the area of South Jackson Avenue and Deatrick Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by a train.
The train tracks were completely shut down before first responders could begin their search. Engine 222 and Squad 211 of the fire department responded to the Wayne Avenue overpass for the incident, according to a report provided by the Defiance Fire Department.
As more information became available, responders began a search at the Jackson Avenue crossing to assist the police department, the report indicated.
According to the Defiance Police Department, upon arrival to the area, a deceased male was located on the tracks. The Defiance County Coroner John Racciato was called and positive identification is pending confirmation through the Defiance County Coroner’s Office.
As soon as the body was found, responders exited the tracks and the CSX engine was able to move again.
Assisting the Defiance Police Department were the Defiance Fire Department and the Defiance County Coroner.
