HOLGATE — A single-vehicle crash near here claimed the life of at least one person late Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Henry County Road H, between roads 14 and 15.
An eastbound vehicle on Road H went off the right side of the roadway and into a deep ditch, striking a sign and continuing through the ditch for a considerable distance before it appeared to hit the bridge over Brinkman Ditch. The vehicle came to rest on the opposite side of the ditch beside the bridge.
One person was killed in the crash, according to a Henry County Sheriff's Office deputy.
A second person was seriously injured, causing authorities to summon an air ambulance. The helicopter landed on Road H, just east of the bridge and waited while rescue personnel worked to free the victim from the vehicle.
The Holgate Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene at 5:58 p.m. Tuesday while the sheriff's office handled the crash investigation.
Further details were unavailable as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
