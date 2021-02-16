STRYKER — A one-vehicle crash near here Monday night claimed the life of one person, whose name has not yet been released by authorities.
According to troopers of Highway Patrol's Defiance post, the crash occurred at 8:09 p.m. on County Road 24, north of U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township.
The driver of a 2011 Dodge Nitro was traveling northbound on County Road 24, about four miles southeast of Stryker, when it went off the left of the roadway and became stuck in a ditch. While attempting to get out of the ditch the Dodge Nitro became engulfed in flames.
The Williams County Coroner Dr. Kevin Park pronounced the driver of the Dodge dead at the scene.
Additional information will be released after positive identification and the next-of-kin has been notified.
Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact the Highway Patrol's Defiance post at 419-784-1025.
The Patrol was assisted on scene by the Williams County Sheriff's Office, Williams County EMS, Stryker Fire Department and the Williams County Coroner's Office.
The crash remains under investigation.
