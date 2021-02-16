STRYKER — One person died in a weather-related crash near here Monday night after his vehicle became stuck in a ditch, eventually catching fire.
A news release issued by the Highway Patrol's Defiance post noted that the vehicle — 2011 Dodge Nitro — was northbound on Williams County Road 24 (about four miles south of Stryker) when it went off the left side of the road and into a ditch just after 8 p.m. Monday. The vehicle — a small SUV — became stuck and became "engulfed in flames" while the driver was attempting to get out, according to the press release.
The driver's name was not released Tuesday as authorities were trying to positively identify him and notify family.
Sgt. Fernando Chavez of the Patrol's Defiance post told The Crescent-News Tuesday that the road was covered with "heavy snow drifts" at the time.
"We think he was stuck for about 40 minutes," he said. "We don't know how the car caught fire."
He added that "the person we believe it is had some medical issues," which complicated the situation.
"It was just a bad situation," Chavez said. "It was just sad that it happened."
He explained that a person north of the scene called in the incident while someone from a house closer by "offered assistance, but the guy wasn't acknowledging."
Although Chavez indicated the Patrol has an idea who the victim is, positive identification was not possible due to the fire.
Therefore, an autopsy will be performed by the Lucas County Coroner's Office in Toledo, according to Chavez, with dental or DNA information used to make a positive identification.
Williams County Coroner Dr. Kevin Park had declared the victim dead at the scene.
The Williams County Sheriff's Office, Williams County EMS and Stryker Fire Department assisted the Highway Patrol and Williams County Coroner's Office at the crash site.
