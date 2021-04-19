The driver of this vehicle sustained non life-threatening injuries around 3:30 p.m. Monday in a crash on Ohio 15, just west of Trinity Road in Defiance County. The vehicle was eastbound on Ohio 15 when the Jeep went out of control, crossed the westbound lane and struck a utility pole before rolling over. The female driver was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. Noble Township Fire Department and the Defiance County Sheriff's office also assisted at the scene while the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post handled the crash investigation. Further details were unavailable Monday.
