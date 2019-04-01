One injured in U.S. 24 crash today

A van is loaded onto a wrecker truck this morning at U.S. 24 and Henry County Road 17 following a crash there around 10 a.m.
The van reportedly collided with another vehicle. One person was transported by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
The crash was handled by the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Further details wee unavailable.
