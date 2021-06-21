METAMORA — A single vehicle accident in Amboy Township, involving a commercial vehicle, Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital.
According to a report from the Toledo Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, at approximately 11:55 a.m. on Sunday, a 2006 Peterbilt tractor trailer hauling lumber, was eastbound on U.S. 20 when it encountered downed power lines. To avoid the lines, the driver, Mark Vliek, 58, Edwardsburg, Mich., drove off the roadway near mile post 24 and the vehicle overturned.
Lieutenant Shaun Robinson, of the Toledo patrol post, reported that Vliek was trapped in the passenger compartment until being extricated by mechanical means. Vliek was transported to Toledo Hospital by Fulton County EMS for injuries.
Along with the State police, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Metamora-Amboy Fire Department, Lyons Royalton Fire Department, Swanton Fire Department, Life Squad Mobile, and Fulton County ODOT also assisted.
