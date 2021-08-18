NEY — On Tuesday afternoon one man was injured in a single vehicle accident just east of here in rural Defiance County.
At approximately 3:20 p.m., scanner traffic indicated that a vehicle had hit a utility pole on Mulligan’s Bluff just north of Bostater Road in Washington Township.
When officers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrived on scene, one unidentified individual was trapped in his vehicle but conscious.
Delaware Township Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene shortly afterward and first responders were able to extract the man from the vehicle with the jaws of life.
After being freed from the vehicle, the individual remained conscious and was able to move. He was then transported by Delaware Township Fire and Rescue for treatment at a local hospital.
Assisting at the scene were the Defiance Sheriff’s Office and the Ney-Washington Township Fire Department.
No further details were available Wednesday afternoon.
