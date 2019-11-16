NAPOLEON — Napoleon Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash at 14374 County Road Z around 11 p.m. Saturday.
One man was reportedly injured, according to radio traffic. Further details about the extent of the injury were unavailable Saturday night although it appears the victim was transported to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon.
A Napoleon fire engine was called to the scene, and a Jaws of Life device was requested for possible use.
The crash scene was located on the south edge of Napoleon, just north of County Road M3.
