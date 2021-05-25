DESHLER — A West Millgrove man was injured in a motorcycle accident near here on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday at approximately 2:19 p.m., Jonah Wenzinger, 15, New Bavaria, was driving a John Deere Tractor pulling a hay rake on U.S. 65 when he attempted a left turn onto Township Road D2.

A northbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by 64 year-old James Carr, of West Millgrove, collided with the tractor.

Carr sustained serious injury in the accident and was taken by air ambulance to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

The motorcycle had heavy damage from the collision; while the tractor sustained light damage.

No other details were available on Monday evening.

