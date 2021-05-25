DESHLER — A West Millgrove man was injured in a motorcycle accident near here on Saturday afternoon.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday at approximately 2:19 p.m., Jonah Wenzinger, 15, New Bavaria, was driving a John Deere Tractor pulling a hay rake on U.S. 65 when he attempted a left turn onto Township Road D2.
A northbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by 64 year-old James Carr, of West Millgrove, collided with the tractor.
Carr sustained serious injury in the accident and was taken by air ambulance to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.
The motorcycle had heavy damage from the collision; while the tractor sustained light damage.
No other details were available on Monday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.