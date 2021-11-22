ARCHBOLD — The Toledo Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol has reported a serious crash near here early Monday morning involving two vehicles.
The report says that at approximately 8:01 a.m., Austin Santure, 17, Adrian, Mich., was driving a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta southbound on County Road 21 in Fulton County's German Township as he approached County Road B.
Santure failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection and was struck by an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by Kristie Strawn, 58, Archbold.
The impact sent both vehicles off the south side of County Road B where they came to rest — Santure's vehicle on its side.
Santure was sent by air ambulance to Mercy-St. Vincent's Medical Center for serious injuries. Strawn was transported by Archbold EMS to Fulton County Health Center for minor injuries.
Both drivers reportedly wore their safety belts prior to the crash.
Assisting at the scene were Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Archbold Fire Department and Mercy Life Flight.
According to the Toledo Post, the accident is still under investigation.
