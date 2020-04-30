EDGERTON — An Edgerton man was injured in a crash involving two semis Tuesday afternoon near here.

Samuel Blackburn, 50, was transported by air ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with incapacitating injuries. A condition update was not available. He is not believed to have been wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

The other driver, Mathew Myers, 48, Hamilton, Ind., was not injured.

According to the Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 4:11 p.m., Blackburn’s semi was northbound on Williams County Road 6 at U.S. 6 and failed to stop. The Myers semi was westbound and collided with the Blackburn semi. The Blackburn semi came to rest in the roadway, while the Myers semi ran off the right side of the roadway.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by Bryan Fire Department, Edgerton Fire Department, Williams County EMS, Edgerton Police Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Load comments