If you drive often in northwest Ohio, chances are you’ve had a close call with a deer or struck one or two with your vehicle.
According to Ohio Highway Patrol data, one in three (33.6%) of the 14,450 total crashes reported in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, and Williams counties during the last three years involved a deer.
Defiance County had the most vehicle-deer crashes with 1,256 in the three-year timeframe. This represented 35.8% of the crash total in that county from 2018-20.
While Williams County wasn’t far behind with 1,254 vehicle crashes involving deer in the same period, these constituted a higher portion of the crash total there (37.1%).
Paulding County had the second fewest vehicle-deer crashes among area counties from 2018-20 with 603, but the highest percentage (44.3%) when measured against its overall crash total.
Area vehicle-deer crash report totals from 2018-20 with the percentage of overall crashes per county in parenthesis:
• Defiance, 1,256 (35.8%)
• Fulton, 699 (23.8%)
• Henry, 692 (31.9%)
• Paulding, 603 (44.3%)
• Putnam, 387 (32.1%)
• Williams, 1,254 (37.1%)
According to Lt. Robert Ashenfelter, commander of the Highway Patrol’s Defiance post which covers Defiance and Williams counties, the peak vehicle-deer crash periods in those locations are 4-8 a.m. and 5-9 p.m. each day. This corresponds roughly to periods when motorists are on the road traveling to and from work, he indicated.
The peak time for vehicle-deer crashes in 2020 in Defiance and Williams counties was 6-7 p.m. when 10.5% of the 803 reported crashes occurred, he noted.
Increased deer activity and crashes are very predictable each year. They begin picking up in early fall before coming down again in December, corresponding roughly to the deer breeding season.
Deer gun hunting seasons in the fall also contribute to the annual increase, according to Ashenfelter.
Last year, 803 vehicle-deer crashes were reported in Defiance and Williams counties with October (106), November (173) and December (113) the three biggest months. January was the fourth highest month for vehicle-deer crash reports with 68 in the two counties.
“A lot of times there’s no time to react, but slow down during those peak times,” Ashenfelter advised motorists. “If you spot one (deer), automatically I want people to think there will be more.”
The number of vehicle-deer crashes is surely higher than the above figures, however, as some go unreported.
“There is a sizable number that probably go unreported,” said Ashenfelter.
When a motorist reports striking a deer in Defiance and Williams counties to the Highway Patrol, he explained, Patrol troopers will respond and likely file a crash report.
“If we respond we’re probably going to do a crash report,” explained Ashenfelter.
Those involved in a vehicle-deer crash have the option of keeping the deer for meat consumption, though not many do because of carcass damage, he indicated. Those that possess a dead deer will be issued a receipt.
“Once in awhile somebody can salvage the deer, but a lot of times they have so many broken bones ...,” Ashenfelter said. “For the most part they don’t take them.”
Often the deer are killed in the collision, but Patrol troopers occasionally have to put the animal down due to broken legs and injury.
“If we can find the deer and it’s suffering we will put the deer down,” stated Ashenfelter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.