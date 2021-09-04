JEWELL — One man was killed and another critically injured Saturday afternoon on U.S. 24 just north of here when their pickup rear-ended a Highway Patrol trooper's stopped cruiser.
Steven Johnson, 52, Bryan, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:35 p.m. crash which occurred in U.S. 24's westbound lanes, just west of Independence Road. He was a passenger in a 1998 Chevrolet S-10 driven by his son, Justin Johnson, 28, Defiance, who was critically injured.
He was taken by a ProMedica air ambulance to Toledo Hospital with what Lt. William Bowers of the Highway Patrol's Findlay district headquarters described at 4 p.m. Saturday as "life-threatening" injuries.
Sgt. Fernando Chavez of the Patrol's Defiance post — who was in the midst of writing a traffic citation when his cruiser was struck form behind by the pickup — was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Hospital with "non life-threatening injuries."
Also taken to the same hospital were the occupants of the 2009 Nissan sedan that Chavez had stopped for a speeding violation. Driver Caleb Wolfe, 19, Delphi, Ind., and Christian Jarrell, 17, Lafayette, Ind., each sustained possible injuries, according to the Patrol.
Johnson's pickup truck was westbound on U.S. 24 when it traveled onto the north shoulder and crashed into the cruiser, which then struck the back of the Nissan, according to Bowers. The pickup then spun around and hit the car again, he explained.
The three vehicles all came to rest on the north shoulder of U.S. 24's westbound lanes.
An air ambulance landed on U.S. 24's westbound lanes which were closed at Independence Road as first responders processed the scene. Stopped tractor trailers could be seen backed up in the westbound lanes well to the east following the crash.
The Ohio Department of Transportation set up traffic cones allowing one westbound lane on U.S. 24 to be reopened.
Also assisting at the scene was the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, Jewell Fire and Rescue, and South Richland Fire Department. The Highway Patrol's Defiance, Findlay and Van Wert posts were involved in the crash investigation.
In regard to troopers and other vehicles stopped on a road shoulder with flashing lights, Bowers noted that Ohio law requires that motorists change lanes or slow down (if a lane change is not possible).
"Obviously, it's the law that you slow down or change lanes for any vehicle stopped on the side of the road with hazardous lights, blue lights, red lights, any of that," said Bowers. "... not to mention it's the law, but it's common courtesy too that you change lanes and get away from that vehicle because you just don't know what could happen."
