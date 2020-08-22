MALINTA — One man is dead following a crash on Ohio 109, about three miles south of here Friday afternoon.
The victim was driving a southbound pickup truck, which drove off the right side of Ohio 109, north of Henry County Road H, and went into a deep ditch, striking a concrete driveway culvert at a residence head-on around 3:30 p.m.
The man was dead at the scene.
Malinta-Monroe Township Fire Department and Henry County South EMS responded to the crash site.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office handled the crash investigation.
Further details were unavailable Friday evening.
Ohio 109 was closed temporarily, between Henry County roads H and Ohio 281, as first responders and wrecker crews handled the scene.
