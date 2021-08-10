A candidate for one Defiance City Council seat has been rejected by county board of elections officials.
Defiance County’s four-member elections board met Monday morning to certify those candidates who met Wednesday’s filing deadline for the Nov. 2 election, but turned down the candidacy of Jennifer Hart for an at-large council seat.
Hart had met the filing deadline, but Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman noted that her petitions did not contain enough valid signatures while one petition she signed had not been circulated by her.
That leaves six at-large council candidates who were certified Monday for the ballot — incumbents Joe Eureste, Jill Krutsch and Steve Waxler along with Chris Mack, Angie Miller and Jeremiah Roehrig.
They will seek four-year terms on Nov. 2.
Two candidates were validated for the council president seat — incumbent Dave McMaster and former councilmen Pete Lundberg.
All other candidates throughout Defiance County were certified during Monday’s meeting. However, board action was needed on a couple of related matters.
The board approved a motion allowing the candidacy of Erica McGuire to stand for one of Ayersville Local Schools’ two open board of education seats.
The date of the election for which McGuire is running was not noted on her petition. However, the board accepted her petition Monday and decided that future questions of this nature will be handled on a case-by-case basis, rather than governed by a set policy.
Two candidates filed for the two open seats for Ayersville’s board of education.
Elsewhere, the board approved a motion validating Edward Perry and Thomas Dietsch as write-in candidates for Milford Township’s two open trustee positions. Both incumbents, their petitions did not contain enough valid signatures before the filing deadlines, so each had withdrawn their candidacies temporarily.
Write-in candidates across Ohio have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 23 to file their petitions for the Nov. 2 election. Their names will not appear on the ballot, but must be entered by voters who support them.
