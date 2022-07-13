Bids were opened Tuesday in Defiance City Hall for a project — long-awaited by some — to rebuild a South Clinton Street sidewalk with only one contractor offering an amount.
Fenson Contracting, LLC, Fort Jennings bid $274,650 while the engineer's estimate was $250,000.
This exceeded the engineer's estimate by 9.8%, just under the threshold (10%) generally used by governments to reject contractor bids as too high.
The city will review the bid and decide if a contract is approved at a later date.
City Engineer Melinda Sprow, who opened the bid Tuesday in the city service building, told The Crescent-News that if a contract is approved, the contractor would have until Dec. 31 to complete the work. However, officials are hopeful this could be accomplished much sooner.
The project's main purpose is to move the sidewalk back on the east side of South Clinton Street, between Riverside Cemetery and Power Dam Road.
Markers have been installed in yards east of South Clinton to show where the middle of the five-foot sidewalks will go. Presently, the sidewalk in that stretch is narrow — perhaps only three feet wide — and is just 2-3 feet off the pavement, according to Sprow.
When completed, the new sidewalk will be roughly 7-10 feet off the road surface, she noted.
Mayor Mike McCann said he was disappointed about the high cost of the new sidewalk reflected with the bid opened Tuesday, but isn't sure a lower price can be found later by waiting.
"We can proceed," he said. "The fundamental question at that price is should we proceed? It's significantly higher than we hoped that project would cost us. By the same token there's no indication a year from now, two years from now, that it would be cheaper."
The mayor has questioned the project occasionally, but understands there is support for it on council.
"There's a sidewalk that's been there and very functional for a half century," he said. "I think that's a discussion we will have to have with council. My guess is we'll take the (project contract) legislation and then let council decide."
The city plans to use capital improvement funds — generated by a dedicated 0.3% income tax for that purpose — for the project if it goes forward with the work.
