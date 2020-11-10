• Defiance County
Huber production:
The Huber senior youth cast will bring the classic fairly tale "The Princess and the Pea" to life in its adaptation of the Broadway musical "Once Upon a Mattress."
Performances will be held at the Huber Opera House & Civic Center, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19-21 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 22. Tickets are $15 for all seats. Call 419-542-9553 for limited reserved seating.
