On the loose

A young calf was on the loose Tuesday afternoon in Hicksville, with authorities hoping to reunite it with its owner. Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning reported that at 3:22 p.m., a citizen found a young calf wandering near the parking lot of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 Antwerp Drive. The citizen reportedly put the calf in the back of his vehicle and brought it to the police department. The Defiance County humane agent was contacted to pick it up and hold it until the owner can be located.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Denning

