building photo
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

The new 32,000-square-foot Credit Adjustments headquarters building on Defiance’s northside is on its way up. The outline of the structure — located on the new Geneva Boulevard, just west of Latchaw Drive — was visible this week. Ground was broken at the site in the spring. The Defiance-based call center and receivables management company has been in town for more than four decades.

