• Correction
An article in Tuesday's Crescent-News concerning two Defiance first responders who received Veterans of Foreign Wars honors for 2020 contained an omission. Defiance's VFW Post 3360 should have been noted for nominating one of the recipients, Firefighter Tyler Flory, who was named district firefighter of the year.
