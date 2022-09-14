COLUMBUS — The Ohio Municipal Electric Association (OMEA) presented State Rep. Jim Hoops, R-Napoleon, with the George V. Voinovich Award on Aug. 24.
The award was established by the OMEA Board of Directors to recognize state and federal lawmakers from Ohio who make contributions with a significant positive impact on public power systems.
Hoops is currently serving his second full term in the Ohio House, after being appointed during the 132nd General Assembly. He represents Ohio's 81st House District, which consists of Putnam, Henry and Williams counties, as well as part of Fulton County. This district includes the AMP and OMEA member communities of Bryan, Deshler, Edgerton, Holiday City, Montpelier, Napoleon and Pioneer.
Hoops served as assistant vice president of finance and risk for AMP from 2007 to 2014, where he was part of a team that financed over $6 billion to construct power plants that included hydroelectric, coal and natural gas.
"Rep. Hoops understands public power and the unique needs of municipal electric communities in Ohio," said Michael Beirne, OMEA Executive Director. "He has been a long-time supporter of public power and recognizes the value of municipally owned electric utilities and the important role of local control."
"Our AMP and OMEA members in Rep. Hoops' district know that he is always open to hearing first-hand from local officials about issues that could impact municipal electric systems," said Jolene Thompson, AMP President/CEO. "His willingness to listen and understand their concerns has been invaluable to our efforts in protecting the interests of our member utilities and, in the end, their customers."
Hoops previously served in the Ohio House from 1999-2006 and served as Henry County auditor from 1985-1998. He is currently the associate vice president for strategic initiatives at Northwest State Community College. He remains active in the community in northwest Ohio, including volunteering for the United Way of Henry County, serving on the Henry County Senior Center Board of Directors and serving as treasurer of the Henry County Humane Society.
Rep. Hoops and his wife, Deb, live in Napoleon.
