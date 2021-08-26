The managing team at the new Ollie’s store, that occupies the former JCPenney store in the Northtown Mall, posed outside the store. Pictured here, from left, are: Nichole Schimmoler, Springfield, district manager; Andrew Coutts, Defiance store manager; Chris Moore, Defiance management team member; and Rachel Vance, Defiance management team member.

