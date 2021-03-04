What has been rumored for several weeks is now official as the Northtowne Mall office has confirmed that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will be moving into the south end of the mall where JCPenney used to operate.
A sign announcing the store’s pending arrival and seeking applicants for jobs can be seen prominently displayed on the east side of the building.
While an opening date has not been announced, the mall office stated that Ollie’s intends to close off access from the main mall, similar to what Hobby Lobby did when it opened in the former Sears location.
According to its website, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is one of America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The website also claims, “Our 393 ‘semi-lovely’ stores sell merchandise of all descriptions and some beyond description.”
The website goes on to state that Ollie’s shoppers, “will find real brands at real bargain prices in every department, from housewares to sporting goods to flooring and to food.”
The first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened in Mechanicsburg, Pa., on July 29, 1982, with its four founders: Mark Butler, Mort Bernstein, Oliver “Ollie” Rosenberg and Harry Coverman. Among its nearly 400 locations, Ollie’s operates stores nearby in Lima; Angola, Ind.; Toledo; Fort Wayne and Adrian, Mich.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.