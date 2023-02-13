What may have been the biggest eyesore in Defiance is quickly disappearing while another vacant building went away Friday.
The former Vortex industrial site on South Jackson Avenue has been a messy site for years, the property having been abandoned as a business location for some time, while the former bar at 830 Ottawa Ave. (most recently Nila’s Cafe) was demolished Friday.
“I’m thrilled to see the Vortex property out of there,” said Defiance Mayor Mike McCann. “It’s been a safety concern for several years, above and beyond the fact that it was a real eyesore.”
Both projects are being handled by All Excavating and Demolition, McComb.
Much debris remains on the Vortex site with bricks, construction materials and the foundation of buildings there still to be taken away. At the former bar site on Ottawa Avenue, the building’s concrete was still awaiting removal Monday.
The Vortex property had been a focus for the city for years, but it wasn’t until grant money through the state was secured for environmental testing and cleanup that things got serious. The city was informed last year that the state would provide funds for the property’s cleanup.
McCann is hopeful a new business use could be found for the property, although nothing is on the radar screen.
“We’ll just have to see where that goes next — if there’s every any interest in redeveloping that Vortex property,” said McCann.
Removal of the former Nila’s Cafe building was made possible with the $500,000 Defiance County received last year from the state for the cleanup up of abandoned residential and business properties. Each Ohio county received $500,000 for this purpose.
More than 20 such properties throughout Defiance County are on the same cleanup list with several different contractors employed for their remediation.
