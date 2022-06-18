PAULDING — The Paulding County Fair held this past week was full of eateries of all the familiar fair favorites, but none as rich in flavor and history as the homemade ice cream made by the Grover Hill Lions Club.
Founded in 1948, the club had been making ice cream for as long as current president, Jay Denny, could remember.
Their ice cream maker originated from a naval ship and its crew used to make mashed potatoes in it, reported Denny.
The ship was in the process of being salvaged and the Lions Club was able to acquire it. They then converted it into an ice cream maker.
The 700-800 lb. old-fashioned machinery makes 10 gallons of ice cream at a time and it takes anywhere from 40-45 minutes to complete the process.
It used to have to get carried by four men when they brought it out to events, but three years ago they invested in a trailer to carry it.
When making ice cream at fairs, the club members get to work fairly early. Denny said they start between 8-9 a.m. and the last batch is made at noon which wraps everything up by 1 p.m.
To just get the machine started, they go through four bags of ice, he said. Then once it is started, they consistently go through bag after bag which they pull from their designated ice truck parked right beside the trailer.
They only make enough ice cream for the day, because if left too long the ice cream hardens and becomes difficult to scoop.
“So we keep it fresh,” Denny said.
“We got our own recipe, but I can’t tell you what it is. Only a couple of guys know it,” he joked, but then revealed it is written down somewhere to one day pass the knowledge along.
As of Wednesday evening, 120 gallons of ice cream had been made, the club selling between 35-40 gallons a day.
However, at events like the Flatrock Festival, Denny revealed they can make up to 400 gallons and sell all of it.
The profits the club collects from making ice cream is used toward the 22-acre public park it owns in Grover Hill. The club pays for insurance, electric, mowing and other maintenance needs.
They also give back to the community in their end-of-the-year donations to the Paulding County Fairgrounds, Paulding County Senior Center, Paulding County Historical Society and annual Christmas sponsorship where they choose a family to buy gifts and groceries for.
The Grover Hill Lion Club’s consist of 16 members, though many are retired but retain their membership as lifetime members. The majority of their activities are completed by 6-7 members who are still able to go out and volunteer, Denny indicated.
At the moment, the Lion’s Club is looking for new members of all ages and types.
New members can look forward to the clubhouse that is currently being redone thanks to grant money from the Paulding County commissioners.
With more members, they would be able to do more events, Denny admitted.
Such as local Grover Hill events like the summer festival, in which patrons can look forward to special flavors like maple nut pecan, strawberry and even Butterfinger.
If interested in joining the Grover Hill Lions Club and getting in on its long history, people may contact Denny at 419-886-0767.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.