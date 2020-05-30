Old sandstones that had formed part of an old North Clinton Street bridge over the Maumee River in Defiance are now lining a new walking path beneath the new bridge.
The Purple Heart bridge opened on Dec. 2, almost 10 months after the old bridge was closed for demolition and replacement.
As the project unfolded, construction crews discovered the presence of large sandstones in the river east of the bridge. These helped form a temporary structure built in the 1930s, according to Bashar Kanouh, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) bridge project engineer, and were removed with the help of a diver.
The sandstones were stored and saved for an unknown purpose at the time, but that purpose has been found.
Seventeen of the sandstones now line a new asphalt multi-use path constructed from West River Drive (adjacent to the Sensory Effects building and due west of the bridge) to the Zonta Fountain (along East River Drive and east of the bridge). The sandstones are along the path west of the bridge as it slopes down to the river and beneath the structure.
Kanouh noted that the temporary bridge built in the 1930s was 110 feet east of the existing bridge. It was constructed to provide a temporary river crossing while a new bridge — demolished last year — was built.
Back then, explained Kanouh, the state highway department — the forerunner to ODOT — “mandated that the contractor put in a temporary bridge” while it removed and replaced the Clinton Street bridge.
He said an ODOT employee came up with the idea of putting them along the walk so people “can sit on them and enjoy them.”
Those sandstones are not to be confused with others that were discovered on the north and south ends of the existing bridge abutments. Some of these were left in place to build upon, according to Kanouh, while others were given to the city and county for a possible use elsewhere.
While the asphalt path has been completed, it is not yet open to the public. And some sidewalk work and ADA tamp installation remains to be completed before the North Clinton Street/River Drive intersection reopens, Kanouh indicated.
“I still think by mid-June we should be complete,” he said Thursday afternoon.
A temporary railing has been placed on multi-use path, but the final permanent one isn’t expected to be placed until July, according to Kanouh. However, the path, which is about 10 feet wide, will open before then.
ODOT used some old equipment to complete paving of the multi-use path, he noted.
A more modern paver couldn’t fit under the bridge, so an older 1980s model that belonged to a Gerken Paving employee and had been in a barn for 18 years was used, Kanouh explained. This one had a lower profile, he added, and paved 80 feet of the path.
“It worked like a charm,” he said.
